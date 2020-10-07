BOCA CHAMBER TO HONOR BUSINESS AWARDS RECIPIENTS BILL MITCHELL, AHNICH KHALID AND THERAPEUTICS MD

Boca Raton, FL. (October 7, 2020) – On October 23, the Boca Chamber will host its annual Business Awards Celebration virtually.

For the past 30 years, the Boca Chamber has held this event in the month of May where three very deserving recipients are recognized: Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year and Small Business Leader of the Year, all who represent the very best in business!

This May, our community was continuing to feel the impacts of Covid-19, causing us to reschedule our marquis Business Awards Luncheon. As we witnessed the extraordinary resilience of many businesses within our community, we knew it was more important than ever to hold this special recognition event, even if that meant we could not do it in person.

The recipients of this award join an elite group of business leaders who have been selected before them, and like them, have displayed an impressive commitment to economic growth and dedication to enhancing the mission of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. It is with great honor that we announce the 2020 Business Awards Recipients:

The Business Awards Celebration will recognize Pastor Bill Mitchell of Boca Raton Community Church as the Business Leader of the Year, Ahnich Khalid of Maggiano’s Little Italy as the Small Business Leader of the Year and TherapeuticsMD as the Business of the Year.

“These businesses and the professionals that lead them represent the best and most successful in their industries,” said Troy M. McLellan, President & CEO of the Boca Chamber. “They are true examples of Moving Business Forward – through the most trying of times. Congratulations Ahnich, Pastor Bill and TherapeuticsMD!”

In addition to these impressive award recipients, The Boca Chamber will also recognize the tremendous leadership of their Board of Directors. Under normal circumstances, attendees would be getting dressed up and heading to the Boca Resort and Club to celebrate the leadership, experience and dedication of the individuals who graciously serve on the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

This year, under the successful leadership of Chairman Michael Daszkal, this Board faced a challenge like no other Board has faced in the Chamber’s 68-year history. Together, they plotted a course forward during the turbulent times of Covid-19. The Chamber is excited and fortunate to announce that Chairman Daszkal will remain as our Chairman for another year and continue his steady leadership. We also look forward to welcoming our newest members to the Board of Directors who will begin their term on November 1:

· Ed Boylan, Boynton Beach Mall

· Daniel Cane, Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

· Robert G. Finizio, TherapeuticsMD

· Scott Gunnell, JM&A Group

· Jennifer M. Jolly, Boca Grove Golf and Tennis Club

· Ethan Shapiro, Saint Andrew’s School

· Jordan Sherwood, ESPN West Palm Beach

· Ron Wichowski, Boca Raton Marriott

About The Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the most influential Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 135,000 employees in South Palm Beach County. The Boca Chamber’s mission is to promote and sustain economic prosperity in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Visit www.bocachamber.com to learn more.