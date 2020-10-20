AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST/NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AUTHOR HEADLINES HADASSAH NOVEMBER BOOK AND AUTHOR EVENT

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00pm (ET), join us virtually when Gerald Posner, award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author discusses “Pharma” – his 2020 non-fiction thriller tracing the heroes and villains of the trillion-dollar-a-year pharmaceutical industry.

Hadassah believes that each of us has the power to heal our world, to take action, to make an impact. Everyone – anywhere can experience this eye-opening Book & Author event with Gerald Posner, a 2020 Pulitzer Prize nominee – a former Wall Street lawyer – now investigative journalist and author, presented by the Dorot Chapter together with the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region.

Take action now! Purchase a virtual admission ticket at $36.00 per person. Additional levels of giving are available. Participate in the Hadassah Florida Atlantic fundraising campaign for an Operating Room in the Round Building at Hadassah Hospital.

To register, visit: http://www.hadassah.org/events/farposner. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual Book and Author event. Hadassah members have the added benefit of contributing towards their chapters fundraising goal.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is home to 24,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org, email [email protected] or call 877-949-1818.