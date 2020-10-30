ATTENTION TENNIS PLAYERS – YOU CAN PLAY IN DELRAY BEACH ATP EVENT

Chamber Member Update

Two Wild Cards at Stake in Survivor Series Pre-Qualifying Events

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A pair of qualifying wild cards for the 2021 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com will be on the line during two pre-qualifying tournaments – one in November, a second in January – featuring players ranging from aspiring juniors to local club champions who will be battling to earn their shot to compete against ATP pros in February.

The winner of each pre-qualifying event will be granted a wild card into the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com qualifying tournament, which will be held Feb. 13-14. Four players from the two-round qualifying event will advance to the tournament’s main draw, which will take place Feb. 15-21.

A USTA Men’s Open event scheduled for Nov. 14-17 will be the first pre-qualifying tournament. A second opportunity to earn a wild card will come at a UTR tournament scheduled for Jan. 2-4. Both events, which will be held at the Delray Beach Swim & Tennis Center, will have no-ad scoring through two tie-break sets with a 7-point tie-break at one set all.

All participants in these pre-qualifying events will receive two complimentary tickets to a day session (date TBA) of the 2021 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com opening weekend. Play that weekend will include both the qualifying tournament as well as action from the tournament’s ATP Champions Tour event. In addition, participants may receive a 20% off discount on individual tickets to a session of their choice to the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com (must be purchased by Dec. 31).

Qualifiers have a history of success at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. There have been three winners of the ATP Tour 250 event who first came through qualifying – Ernests Gulbis (2013), Kei Nishikori (2008) and Andrew Ilie (1998). On four other occasions, a qualifier finished as the runner-up, most recently Dan Evans in 2019.

More information about participating in these pre-qualifying Survivor events can be found at https://yellowtennisball.com/Survivor/.

Online registration for the Nov. 14-17 USTA event must be completed by midnight on Nov. 11: https://tennislink.usta.com/tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=241817

Online registration for the Jan 2-4 UTR event must be completed by Dec. 30 at 9 pm: https://app.myutr.com/events/27457

The Delray Beach Swim & Tennis Center is located at 2350 Jaeger Drive in Delray Beach.

Series and individual tickets for “Physically Distanced, Forever Social” seating at the 2021 Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com are on sale now at www.yellowtennisball.com or by phone at +1 561-330-6000.

In an ever-changing world the tournament will maintain the highest level of health and safety standards for fans, players and staff alike. Please remain updated on our measures at https://yellowtennisball.com/faq/

Disclaimer – Match schedule, including number of sessions, dates, times, number of matches and players scheduled are subject to change. Tickets are not eligible for refund or exchange.

About The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com: The only tournament in the world featuring an ATP Champions Tour event and an ATP Tour event in the same week at the same venue is held in Delray Beach, Florida, February 12-21 at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center. The ATP Tour’s first North American hard court event of the outdoor season is one of just 10 ATP Tour events in the United States. 2021 will be its 23rd year in Delray Beach, and 29th overall. The 3-day, ATP Champions Tour team-event is in its 12th year and was the first-ever ATP Champions Tour event played on US soil. Each year the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com brings world-class tennis players and thousands of visitors to Delray Beach and Palm Beach County. In 2010, the tournament received the Discover The Palm Beaches Florida’s annual Providencia Award for its extraordinary contribution to tourism. The City of Delray Beach was also a finalist for the USTA’s “Best Tennis Town” Award and in 2003, the tournament was the recipient of an “ATP Award of Excellence.” For more information please visit www.YellowTennisBall.com.

About The ATP: The ATP is the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits — the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour. With 64 tournaments in 30 countries, the ATP Tour showcases the finest male athletes competing in the world’s most exciting venues. From Australia to Europe and the Americas to Asia, the stars of the 2020 ATP Tour will battle for prestigious titles and FedEx ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, as well as Grand Slams (non-ATP events). The 2020 season launched in January with the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia and will culminate with only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams competing for the last title of the season at the Nitto ATP Finals in November. Held at The O2 in London, the event will officially crown the 2020 ATP World No. 1. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About the ATP Champions Tour: The ATP Champions Tour brings together many of the greatest tennis players in history for nostalgic, competitive and entertaining tournaments around the world. Players are either formerly ranked No. 1 in the world in singles, a Grand Slam singles champion or finalist, or a singles player on a winning Davis Cup team. Players must be retired from ATP Tour competition and each event can invite wild card entrants of its choice. The Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com features a 3-day team-format.