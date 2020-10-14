AS MORE PEOPLE CONTINUE TO WORK FROM HOME, VINTAGE POSTERS SKYROCKET IN POPULARITY AS A WAY TO ADD COLOR TO HOME & OFFICE

Chamber Member Update

After 25 years in business, The Ross Art Group brings its collection of Original Vintage Posters to a new location in Palm Beach County, Shipping Worldwide

Boca Raton, Florida – October 14, 2020 – More time at home has led many to redecorate their home and office spaces, and the Original Vintage Posters at The Ross Art Group are flying out the doors. The Ross Art Group opened its new location in Boca Raton, Florida in the midst of the pandemic and has been busier than ever providing clients around the globe with beautiful and historical advertising posters. Dealing in only originals, The Ross Art Group sells artwork created for brands like Campari, Chanel, Bally, Moet, and more. Poster art was most popular from the 1880s – 1960s, and with hundreds of posters to choose from in The Ross Art Group’s sunny Florida location – or online- there is truly something for everyone. Vintage posters have become remarkably collectible and valuable. The popularity of vintage posters has grown as designers and decorators seek out priceless originals for high-end clients or great mid-range images that add a whimsical touch of color and storytelling to any room. Toulouse-Lautrec, Cheret, Mucha, Steinlen and Cappiello are among the names most often associated with the rare form of art which was often used in the past as a colorful means of advertising. For more information about The Ross Art Group’s collection of Original Vintage Posters, check out https://www.postergroup.com.

ABOUT THE ROSS ART GROUP

The Ross Art Group is one of the world’s premiere vintage poster galleries and is situated in Boca Raton, Florida. The company offers collectors and art enthusiasts a broad collection of original vintage posters and fine art along with a full design services, custom framing and restoration services. Their full collections can be viewed at www.postergroup.com and they ship their items worldwide and with ease.