Published On: Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

An Open Letter to the Boca Golf & Tennis Residents from City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer

Scott Singer, Mayor
City of Boca Raton

Dear Boca Golf and Tennis Residents, 

I’m sharing this letter with you and your neighbors at Boca Golf and Tennis to provide more helpful information about the plans announced this week for the Boca Raton Resort & Club to donate the Boca Country Club (BCC) to the City of Boca Raton. I know many of you have questions, so please let me share some information.  Thank you to those of you have already reached out to me, my City Council colleagues, City staff, and County Commissioner Weinroth, who relayed your views as well.

A number of you have reached out about your excitement for the opportunity to play golf on this course near your homes for the first time.  There are other benefits to BG&T residents in this proposed transaction as well.  

Timing of Plans:  As envisioned, the Boca Raton Resort & Club will continue operating BCC as a private club through September 30, 2021, with public access beginning October 1, 2021. Over the next year, the City will refine its management and operating plans for the club facilities.  While the specific pricing for greens fees and other costs has not been determined, we anticipate a substantial decrease in greens fees.  I welcome the opportunity to hear your input as the city proceeds with plans for the operations of the golf course, tennis, and other facilities. 

Continued Financial Support for Master Association:  The Resort & Club currently pays assessments to the master association at Boca Golf and Tennis. The City would continue those.  

New Access to Course for BG&T:  Of the roughly 960 homes in Boca Golf and Tennis, only about 90 currently have course membership and access.  For the first time ever, the 90% of BG&T residents who are not club members would have access to golf, tennis, and the clubhouse without having to pay membership fees.  

Discounted Access:  Even though Boca Golf and Tennis is not within the City limits, the City is happy to treat BG&T residents the same as City residents for discounted rounds of golf and annual passes. The City discount available to BG&T residents would be in addition to the anticipated general decrease from current pricing of greens fees.  

Security: A few residents have raised some concerns about security. Over the coming weeks and months, we can address any specific concerns, but generally, nothing should change.  The course has been functioning for nearly 30 years with non-residents playing each day.  Having additional players would not change the character of the course.  Golf course staff would continue to be present.  In many decades of running golf courses, we have had no particular security or police concerns.  

Quality:  The City of Boca Raton is known for our world-class recreational amenities and the beauty of our parks and green space.  We take great pride in maintaining our facilities to high standards.  Other possible operators might not maintain the quality of course and facilities.  The City is the right type of owner and manager for this property to maintain its high level of quality.  Many of you already see and enjoy the quality of our parks and other facilities, and that standard would be maintained at BCC.

Home Values:  Several residents have already communicated that they expect an increase in home values because of the new access to the amenities at Boca Country Club.  BCC could become a more thriving and viable facility and in turn, become an enhancement to the BG&T community.  

Your Input:  Although BG&T residents are not City residents, we value your thoughts and look forward to your important input to make this transition as smooth as possible.  

I hope this open letter helps address your concerns.  Please feel free to reach out to me or the City with your input and thoughts.  I do receive many emails but will do my best to respond. 

Please feel free to share this letter with other neighbors who might want this information. 

Thank you, 
Mayor Scott Singer 

