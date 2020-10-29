Advantages of Becoming A Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Mental health nursing is becoming one of the most vibrant and thriving industries in not just the medical field but in all of employment in America, thanks to an increased focus on self-care but also how people are more accepting of mental health treatment and the many merits that it has.

There are plenty of good reasons why a well-educated individual might be tempted to get into the field of mental health nursing, ranging from financial benefits to job security. Here are some of the biggest advantages for people to become a psychiatric nurse in the United States:

High Demand

The demand for nurses in America is growing at a rapid rate thanks to more people being able to access medical insurance as well as an increasing national average age. This means that all aspects of nursing are experiencing a boost in demand, but a mental health expert is perhaps the most desired role out of all nursing roles. This is partly due to how the stigma behind mental health is slowly disappearing, but sadly also due to a rise in the number of people, particularly young people, who are requiring mental health support to deal with common issues such as depression and anxiety. While it may take a bit of time to obtain a pmhnp, which can be studied at home with one of the many online psychiatric nurse practitioner programs, once an individual has gained this qualification, they’ll have their pick of positions when they have their education.

Furthermore, this high demand means that jobs within the mental health industry are extremely secure and robust,. Therefore, it’s a safe profession to go into that has a lot of different rewards and benefits.

Attractive Salaries

With the high demand for experienced psychiatric nurses, it’s no surprise that mental health professionals are paid really well for their services. Top earners can expect to earn well over $120,000 a year, but to get there you’ll have to earn it through a lot of experience and education. Regardless, this salary expectation just goes to show how lucrative and financially rewarding the role can be, providing a good objective to aim for that’s both tangible and accessible when starting out in small, rural health clinics. It’s always important to have a good idea of what the average salary is for similar positions and to make sure you’re well equipped to negotiate for the best possible offer.

Routine

Most nursing jobs can be tough and challenging at times, because no day is the same and there are many different tasks that need to be done. For some people who need different kinds of stimulation, this is ideal as it suggests that the work is engaging and fun, but others value routine and knowing what to expect. This is what makes working in mental health stand out as it’s a medical role that offers a great sense of routine and predictability, brilliant for those who want to build a healthy schedule where their work hours reflect those in normal office jobs. Pursuing a job in community-based clinics gives you a steady routine, while also allowing you to have your nights, as well as your weekends, free, creating a work-life balance that’s hard to get in other nursing roles.

Of course, if you are looking for something a bit more fast-paced and varied, there are also hospital roles for psychiatric nurses that individuals can get involved with.

Become a Force For Good

One of the main reasons why an individual wants to become a psychiatric nurse is because they are compelled to help people. Although it’s a tough field to enter, mental health nursing is one of the best ways to provide aid and support and have a positive impact on your community. It may be challenging as you’re dealing with difficult and perhaps upsetting situations, but overcoming those challenges and helping others get to the other side can make it really rewarding as you become a positive impact for many at-risk people.

Mental health work isn’t for everyone. It requires a great deal of mental strength, resilience, patience, empathy, and a willingness to help others even when they might act in ways that make you feel that they don’t deserve it. A mental health nurse aids individuals through what will probably be the darkest time of their lives, and because of that, many nurses can become akin to an angel in patients’ eyes or at least a guiding figure that can lead them to a better way of life.