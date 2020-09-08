When live gives you a wake up call, know how to respond!

Let us live attentively to what life teaches us and demands of us!

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: vlogger, microblogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His web platform offers a consistent message of wisdom, hope, and comfort. His YouTube channel has well over 100 vlogs, which have received more than 50000 views on YouTube and Facebook.

His Facebook page has microblogs, thousands of posts, and more 150.000 likes!