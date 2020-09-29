WHAT IN THE WORLD IS AN INVESTMENT CONCIERGE??

Chamber Member Update

We are often asked what it means to be an “investment concierge”. When I introduce myself as such, people specifically ask me “Are you an attorney?”, “Are you a business strategist?”, “Are you a realtor and is real estate the only type of investment that you can handle?”, “Can you help me with all aspects of my investment process?” and “Is e-Council Inc. a one-stop shop?”. The answer to all of these and many other questions is a resounding YES! I am an attorney, and we have many other attorneys and professionals working for and with e-Council Global in varying capacities. Over many years of working and building personal and professional connections, experience and expertise in this complex industry, I have established relationships with strong team members and third-party strategic partners that can satisfy pretty much any immigration-related requirements. The key is that we can – and do – make the difference between a frustrated prospective investor facing a possible challenge in their investment path or a denial of their visa application or entry to the U.S. – and those that sail smoothly and successfully through the otherwise arduous processes.



The most significant benefit of a one-stop shop is that clients have a single point-of-contact – one company that oversees and carries the brunt of the responsibility for the whole scope of work that is needed to ensure investment and, if applicable, immigration and visa success. This ultimately saves clients time, money, and most certainly frustration throughout the process.



It is also important to remember that making the right investments and getting a visa requires more than just an attorney – there are multiple layers of legal and business matters that need to be addressed. For example, what type of entity should you set up and in which state – to determine this, not only would a corporate lawyer be required, but also a CPA and potentially a tax attorney as well. A well-crafted professional strategic plan or business plan is highly recommended, and it is important that this strategic or business plan is designed not only to reflect the business’s plans and forecasted financial projections, but also to meet the relevant regulatory or other requirements (such as USCIS – United States Citizenship and Immigration



Service), Consular (depending on where the petitioner will apply), or other visa-related requirements. There are many other considerations as well, such as general tax planning issues, estate-related issues, health and other types of insurance coverages, real estate, and the list goes on – and on – and on. The e-Council Global team will serve as your guide, holding your hand through the process every step of the way – we have all of the connections and contacts you will need to make the whole process much less painful and draining.



Recent client Jeff Greenberg and his wife Doelle, owners of Concept Plus, were thrilled that e-Council Inc. was able to provide the resources and expertise needed to avert a likely E-2 denial into an approval at the beginning of January. As Jeff said, we “wouldn’t be here without [you]”. When Jeff contacted me in late 2017, he was literally in the dumps – having sold their family home in Toronto, Jeff had established his business in the U.S. and had no indication that his visa would be challenged. The Greenberg family was facing overwhelming challenges and it was truly my pleasure to turn things around for this family and to help them find their way to the American Dream.



We thrive on stories like that which the Greenberg’s now love to share. We love making the difference for our clients, and provide a whole lot more than just legal guidance – because when you are making a transition as significant as moving to another country there is so much more at stake than your business – your livelihood, your family, your future – the very essence of your being – we take our role in protecting these precious parts of our clients’ worlds very seriously and will move mountains in our efforts to ensure your success – we “have your back”.

