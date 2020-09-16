What Does it Take to Become a Fashion Designer?

Image by Oberholster Venita from Pixabay

Becoming a fashion designer promises to be a lucrative and rewarding career option.

Most teenagers have a good idea of what they want to be when they grow up. In this competitive industry, this knowledge is beneficial. By choosing the correct high school subjects, you’ll lay the foundation for your future studies and gain the necessary skills to start your journey.

Regardless if you’re dedicated to designing Women’s Summer Dresses or the latest business attire, the academic path you need to pursue remains the same. So, let’s take a look at what it takes to become a successful fashion designer.

Job Description

As a designer, you’ll create fashion ranges, typically specializing in a particular type of clothing, in one of the following fields:

Designer ready-to-wear fashion

High fashion

High-street fashion

Your day-to-day activities will usually involve:

Working on design briefs

Fabrics, colors, and shapes trend analysis and predictions

Manufacture and materials cost estimation

Creating mood and concept boards

Developing ‘blocks’ through patterns

Finding suppliers

Supervision of sample clothing production

Preparing in-house presentations for merchandisers, the finance department, etc.

You may also need to work with sample machinists and garment technologists periodically. Liaising with overseas manufacturers to ensure that design reproduction is done accurately often becomes your responsibility as well.

What’s Needed to Pursue Fashion Design as a Career?

Image by Lara Gonzalo from Pixabay

To become a designer, you must have an excellent eye for shapes and colors. You also need to have the ability to spot trends and skills such as pattern-cutting and sewing. It’s essential to create a portfolio of your work to take to interviews. This should include mood boards, technical drawings, and designs.

Furthermore, you’ll have to acquire the right education. Starting early by taking suitable classes in high school will pave your way to success.

High School Subjects to Consider?

If you’re serious about pursuing a career in this industry, you should consider selecting some of the following subjects.

Maths or Maths literacy

English

Foreign languages

Art

Consumer studies

Business or Economics studies

Home Economics

Additionally, the following may improve your chances of making it in the fashion world:

Learning how to sew fast

Taking up crafts as a hobby

Attending graphic design classes

Painting and drawing to improve your skills to use patterns and color

Learn computer literacy

Learn to use programs such as Photoshop and Corel Draw

Keep yourself updated with what’s happening in the fashion world

Image by Ernesto Eslava from Pixabay

Tertiary Studies

Most employers require their designers to hold a bachelor’s degree in fashion design to ensure that you understand the following:

The industry’s history

How to manipulate clothing textiles

Fashion events

Sketching and drawing clothing

What it takes to manage a fashion house

Planning and hosting fashion events

Although this degree is enough to get you started, you may want to consider broadening your spectrum of knowledge and expertise by completing the following courses:

Visual Arts

Art History

Graphic design

A Fashionable Career

Image by Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay

Choosing a career in which creativity is your primary asset isn’t as easy as it sounds. With all its glitz and glamour, the fashion industry is highly competitive and very challenging. There’s a tremendous amount of work and planning involved, and although it’s a form of art, it’s also a business. To be successful and reach the top, you need to master both.