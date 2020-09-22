Tragedies occur everywhere, but God cares for us! S. L.

Don’t concentrate on current suffering but on divine solutions!

— We live in a world where tragedy seems to have won. Wars, religious persecution, terrorism, mass shootings, and many other forms of evil appear to be victorious. Not true! God cares for us and is intimately interested in our lives. He Himself has provided the ultimate solution for our troubled lives, now and forevermore. Watch my new vlog (#66) – ‘TRAGEDIES OCCUR EVERYWHERE, BUT GOD CARES FOR US! – where I share a message of hope and ultimately of a victorious life. In these challenging times, please share this heartfelt vlog with as many as you can! S.L.

