The SilverLogic Announced Finalist On GrowFL Companies To Watch List 2020

Chamber Member News

GrowFL (https://www.growfl.com/) announced that The SilverLogic (https://tsl.io/) has placed as a finalist for their Companies To Watch List 2020, which represents the highest tier of second-stage businesses headquartered in Florida. This highly-prestigious ranking is reserved for the 50 companies in Florida with the highest performance and most substantial economic impact in the year 2020, an honor that comes with several accolades as GrowFL deems them “worth watching” for more success in the near future.

Having recently earned position no. 1794 on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list, The SilverLogic has been recognized as a promising, up-and-coming force in the technology industry in Florida.”Our finalist status is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire organization,” said Chief Executive Officer David Hartmann.

“We have an amazing group of developers and support staff, and are thrilled to make it on to this prestigious list of finalists. We’ve placed significant focus over the past several years on growing our business, supporting our customers, and building a business that can withstand an ever-changing market.” With expertise in the field of business technology and custom software solutions, The SilverLogic is honored to serve partners such as Visa, TransUnion, FirstService Residential, Neo4j, Body Details, VuPulse, Inspected, Delivery Dudes, Air Pros, and many others throughout its eight years of experience.

The 2020 list of Florida Companies to Watch is especially important, aligning with GrowFL’s 10 year anniversary and a unique time in America’s business climate, where maintaining economic development with competitive second-stage companies is essential, amidst the ongoing pandemic and the challenges it presents. To place as a finalist in an honor, and those that make it to the final list of 50 winners represent the best in the state of Florida.

In 2019, the economic impact of GrowFL’s 50 winning companies bolstered the state of Florida’s economy and business climate, with 606 new jobs, 1,649 full-time employees, and a successful $339 million in total annual revenue. This year, The SilverLogic wants to lead the charge for Florida’s growing technology industry and represent the state, to help push its business economy forward even more.

To learn more about GrowFL’s list, view the entire list of finalists, or register to attend the Awards Celebration on November 12th, where the winners will be announced, visit their website at https://www.growfl.com/.