The Oxford Group welcomes another Brazilian company in Boca Raton

Wall Clic brings to the U.S., United States the construction technology of modular walls Goclic through its exclusive licensee Wall Clic USA, which today signed an important advisory contract and development plan with the Oxford Group for all its investment and development in the country, from Boca Raton.

The goal is to meet needs of the construction market, implementing the technological innovation platform that provides longer service life to materials, faster installations with gain in productivity, more attractive costs, through the core of PVC walls, antibacterial and recyclable material, of centenary duration, with the benefit of Life Warranty against mold and termites and other natural problems with the use of wood

Wall Clic is already established in Boca Raton, Florida and will begin operations in this state simultaneously with the state of Texas, where it has projects already underway.

The technological platform aims to implement sustainable benefits to the construction process, from manufacturing, transportation and logistics, elimination of periodic maintenance necessary by the decomposition of organic materials still used on a large scale in American construction.

GoClic is a Brazilian company that owns the technology, with more than a decade of experience in the creation and development of constructive innovations. The concept is patented in several countries and since 2017 has the North American patent …

According to Mr. Pedro Chaves Barcellos, CEO of Wall Clic USA, the receptivity in the United States has been excellent, since the American consumer is demanding and open to innovations that deliver the promised result … also because in the last decade, the American consumer came to know and value very much the Shock Windows, also built in PVC with steel or aluminum structure and which already has its characteristic of strength and durability widely recognized in this market.

What Wall Clic does is use the concept of these wall-walled windows being useful for sheds, and any other facilities, from external offices and other buildings based on pillars giving longer service life cycle (delivery Flat Pack), safety and endurance, improvement of indoor air quality, price and installation time suitable for an innovation that actually delivers what is proposed.

An extremely sturdy wall, safe and easy to deploy the coating and finishing on Drywall plates remain to maintain the visual aesthetics, to which the consumer is already accustomed.

The company expects to license exclusive representatives in more than 50 percent of U.S. states by 2025 and has plans to export the technology to other countries, generating jobs here in the United States.

After the implementation of the project, in a short time will make your product right here in Florida.

We are happy with more this company bringing jobs and technology to Florida