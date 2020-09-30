The Los Angeles Lakers Face off Miami Heat in the First Game of the NBA 2020 Finals

Heading into the first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will go head to head on the court tonight at 9 p.m. ET, getting one step closer as each team vies for the coveted championship title.

This will be Lebron James’10th NBA Finals appearance despite not making it this far last season. With an average of 113.9 points in the postseason, the Lakers are expected to bring their all in these upcoming games.

Anthony Davis assumes his position as a power forward well while making things happen on the offensive end averaging 26.1 points per game. Similar in position, Kyle Kuzma is also an asset to the Lakers offense as another power forward shooting at almost 46% from the field.

Draining threes for the Lakers with the highest three-point percentage on the team of 50% is point guard Quinn Cook while also taking the lead percentage in free throws made.

Coming in as the second youngest player in the history of the NBA to score 35 and above points is Miami Heat’s own, Tyler Herro, a 20 year-old shooting guard. Herro’s achievement came from his 37 point game against the Celtics in the postseason game four.

The Heat is a pretty young team with some dynamite on their hands. Players like Duncan Robinson rank as the second leading three-point scorer with an average of 40% from the three point line as a first season rookie.

In his first season with the Miami Heat, Vet Jimmy Butler will be one to keep an eye on as he has finally been able to show his talent can lead a team to the NBA Finals– even if it took him a couple of teams to finally get it right.

“We’re not for everybody. I’m not for everybody. But here I am,” Butler said in an article by Sports Chicago.” “The group of guys that we have, we’re for one another. My leadership style works here.”

Alongside Butler are a couple more of his teammates, Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, who show off their offensive skill as their field goal percentage contributes to the teams average of 45.9% from the field.

It will be a fierce competition, but it all comes down to who is hungrier for the win in tonight’s game.