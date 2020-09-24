The Fresh Market Grocery Store to Hold National Holiday Hiring Event

The Fresh Market Grocery Store is holding a National Holiday Hiring Event next week for part-time and seasonal positions.

The event will take place at all 159 store locations on October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on October 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to the company site, The Fresh Market is looking to hire 1,500 team members for the holiday season across the company.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the event so interview times can be scheduled. However, walk-ins are acceptable.

Fresh Market says qualified applicants will receive on-the-spot interviews.

For more information regarding the event, visit https://www.thefreshmarket.com/about-us/press-room/holiday-hiring-event