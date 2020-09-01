Plan to advance beyond where you are!

— How far can you go on a stationary bike? Can you go anywhere in life if you choose a stationary posture? These are questions I ponder upon in my video blog #64, ‘STATIONARY POSTURES WILL LEAD YOU NOWHERE!’ Watch it as I illustrate my points via a personal experience I had while living in California, when our family was having much fun exercising in our own bike! S.L.

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 25.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes! DR. LYRA PUBLISHES A NEW VIDEO BLOG EVERY WEEK!