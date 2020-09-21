Spirit Halloween Pops Up at Marketplace at the Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets has announced the opening of Spirit Halloween at Marketplace at the Outlets. Featuring a large selection of Halloween costumes, masks, wigs, indoor and outdoor décor items, animatronics, makeup, collectibles, props, and accessories, the shop will be open from September 23, 2020 through November 15, 2020. (Spirit Halloween is located between Ulta and DSW at the Marketplace.)

Founded in 1983, Spirit has grown to over 1,300 locations across the United States and Canada and is available online all year. Featuring a “So Much Fun It’s Scary” mission statement, Spirit provides an entertaining and interactive in-store experience for shoppers.



At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children. Established in 2006, Spirit of Children strives to make hospitals less scary for children and their families. The program raises money in-store, online, and through vendor donations to support the Child Life departments at hospitals across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit SpiritHalloween.com.



“Palm Beach Outlets is pleased to announce the opening of Spirit Halloween at Marketplace at the Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “Spirit is the one-stop shop for everything Halloween,” she adds.

Spirit Halloween is part of New England Development’s Pop-Up and Specialty Leasing program that provides shoppers with innovative shopping and dining options, as well as unique experiences, while also creating business opportunities for local and national entrepreneurs.