TOPIC: Snap Shot From Around The World. Guests Share What Life and Business is Like in the UK, Canada, France and Mexico!

Special Guests: Adam Berger, Alvin Monarrez and Adil Khan.

Boca’s Briefcase examines current events and legal issues affecting our South Florida community!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BocaRatonNewsTV