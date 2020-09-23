Road Closures Planned for W Palmetto Park and Lantana Roads

Beginning at 1AM on Monday, September 28th, all Eastbound traffic on W Palmetto Park Rd will be closed at Lyons Rd for underground sewer work.

This project is expected to last one week. Eastbound traffic is being detoured via State Road 7 (US-441) to Glades Rd or Marina Blvd (SW 18th St) east to Powerline Rd, then to W Palmetto Park Rd. Local Eastbound traffic will have access between State Road 7 (US-441) and Lyons Rd.

ALSO … Lantana Rd will be closed at the Florida Turnpike overpass for two nights, from 7PM to 6AM on Wednesday, September 30th and Thursday, October 1st.

Daytime closures between 9AM and 3PM will begin on Friday, October 2nd, through Friday, October 9th.

Lantana Rd will be open on Saturday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 4th.