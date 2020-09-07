Rare Malayan Tiger Cub Trio Makes their Habitat Debut at Palm Beach Zoo Starting September 8!

Starting September 8, the three Malayan tiger cubs born at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be prowling and playing in their tropical tiger habitat each day with their mom, Api. The cubs are now just over three months old and ready to explore.

The tigers have been living in a specialized behind-the-scenes area of the habitat specifically designed for a growing family including comfortable dens, outside yards and cameras for keeping a close eye on them since their birth on May 12. During that time, they have gained their eyesight (tiger cubs are born blind), bonded with mom and each other, grown in size and independence.

“We are so excited for the community to experience these rare Malayan tiger cubs in the habitat that was designed for a tiger family,” said Palm Beach Zoo president & CEO Margo McKnight. “The cubs are a continuation of the critically endangered Malayan tiger subspecies. Their genetics represent important diversity within the global zoo community while we work to ensure the survival of their wild cousins facing habitat destruction and illegal hunting.”

Tiger parents Api and Kadar were recommended as a mated pair as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The zoologists and the veterinary team spent countless hours over two years working with Api and Kadar. The trust the tigers have for their Zoo team led to a successful outcome, healthy and thriving tiger cubs.

“We are so proud of the way Api has provided for all the cubs’ needs. Now they are ready to venture out into the habitat, where they will experience a waterfall, running stream, bathing pool, banyan trees, bamboo and palms. It is where they will grow and learn to be tigers in a natural environment,” said carnivore supervisor Sherry Currens.

The three cubs and Api will all live together with their bonding and playtime on full display. Visitors will get a front row view of all the action when they visit the Asia area of Palm Beach Zoo. Tigers are primarily solitary animals except when females are raising cubs. Proud father Kadar will be close by but not in the habitat with mom and the cubs.

Starting September 8, the tigers will be in the habitat while Palm Beach Zoo is open each day from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, unless there is inclement weather. The Zoo offers annual

memberships for individuals and families. Members get the benefit of frequently visiting and watching the cubs grow into adult tigers over the next year.

Tiger River and Tiger Falls habitats are sponsored by Braman Motorcars.

About Palm Beach Zoo:

For more than 50 years, Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society has provided visitors with up-close and personal animal encounters that connect people to wildlife. Palm Beach Zoo guests explore a WILD ecosystem thriving on 23 lush, tropical acres while discovering hundreds of exotic animals. Palm Beach Zoo participates in AZA Species Survival Plan® programs, ensuring healthy animal populations for rare and endangered species. The impact of a visit to Palm Beach Zoo extends beyond the gates, inspiring people to take action and save wildlife in wild places. For more information, visit PalmBeachZoo.org.