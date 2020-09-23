RAPOPORT’S RESTAURANT GROUP NAMED FIRST PLACE WINNER OF THE SOUTH FLORIDA TOP WORKPLACES 2020 AWARD

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FL, May 27, 2020 – Rapoport’s Restaurant Group has been named the number one medium-size workplace for South Florida Sun Sentinel’s “Top Places to Work” 2020 list. The group also received the ‘Leadership’ specialty award for the mid-size category.

The list, which recognizes 90 companies to work for in South Florida is based solely on employee feedback, was gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“I am humbled and honored that Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was selected as THE top work place for medium-size workplaces category for this year’s ‘Top Places to Work.’” said Burt Rapoport, president of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. “From growing up being a 3rd generation restaurateur I have always appreciated the hard work and commitment of all hospitality industry employees. I am very proud of our managers, chefs, and Director of Human Resources for perpetuating our culture and reinforcing our company’s values.”

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

Led by veteran restaurateur Burt Rapoport, Rapoport’s Restaurant Group has been pleasing the palates of South Florida diners for 35 years. Dedicated to providing high-quality cuisine for a good value, a warm and welcoming ambiance, and truly attentive service at all of his restaurants, Burt Rapoport has redefined dining in Palm Beach County. Rapoport’s collection of restaurants currently include Delray’s Deck 84 at 840 E. Atlantic Ave. on the Intracoastal; Burt & Max’s in the Delray Marketplace; Prezzo located in the Park Place plaza in Boca Raton; and Max’s Grille in Mizner Park at 404 Plaza Real in Boca Raton.

About Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

A visionary, third-generation restaurant aficionado, award-winning restaurateur Burt Rapoport has established an impressive legacy in the South Florida restaurant scene for over three decades. As President of Rapoport’s Restaurant Group in Boca Raton, he is revered for his dedication to providing high-quality cuisine for a good value, a warm and welcoming ambiance, and attentive service at all of his restaurants. In 2016 Burt Rapoport was honored with the South Florida Business Journal Ultimate CEO award and Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was named one of Restaurant Hospitality’s top 25 coolest multi-concept companies. Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was nominated and honored with the United States Chamber of Commerce 2013 Southeast Regional DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award and the United States Chamber of Commerce 2013 Community of Excellence award, which is awarded to one small business out of hundreds across the nation that demonstrates support for their local community. Burt Rapoport was the recipient of The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leader of the Year award in 2008 and the George Snow Foundation’s Community Service award in 2010. Most recently, Rapoport’s Restaurant Group was honored to receive the Top Places to Work 2020 award from the Sun Sentinel. Known for providing superior cuisine and impeccable service, Rapoport’s collection of restaurants other than Max’s Grille, include Deck 84, Burt & Max’s and Prezzo.