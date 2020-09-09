Prediq to Host Series of Mini Webinars on Digital Marketing and Lead Generation

Chamber Member Update

Weekly Trainings Will Guide Businesses in 2021 Marketing Preparation

Boca Raton, FL – Prediq will host a series of mini webinars covering what’s new and what works in digital marketing and lead generation for small- and medium-sized businesses, focusing on topics ranging from ADA web compliance to social media marketing. The webinars will take place weekly, and are complementary for businesses.

“As businesses continue their planning and preparation for 2021, it’s more important than ever to implement truly effective tactics that they can actually use in their day-to-day marketing,” said Alex Oliveira, founder of Prediq. “Over the past several months we’ve discovered this unfulfilled need in many businesses, and we’re excited to offer these targeted, real-world learning sessions that will give attendees strategies they can not only put into motion, but also benefit from immediately.”

The weekly “Lunch and Learn” mini webinars will take place on Zoom each Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST, and will last between 20 to 40 minutes, with time for questions. The experts at Prediq will educate and train businesses in a range of key areas in digital, including Lead Gen, Email Marketing, Keyword Research, Social Media, ADA Web Compliance, and Content and Graphic Design, with a goal of giving businesses new ways to grow and thrive in 2021. Attendees can expect hands-on, focused learning discussions on prioritizing and maximizing an effective marketing strategy for the coming year.

The upcoming topics covered in the month of September include Lead Generation, ADA web compliance and Website Audits. For more information and to register, visit www.prediq.io/webinars.

Prediq is a digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida. With an emphasis on creating dynamic social media marketing, search marketing and lead generation strategies for small- and medium-sized businesses, Prediq keeps clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, call 561.464.6822 or visit www.prediq.io.