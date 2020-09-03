PBSC helps make Back to School PBC! a success in Glades

The Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus served as a partner for the first time this year in an annual event that provided free backpacks, school supplies, masks and prepacked nonperishable food to students from low-income, homeless and foster families in Palm Beach County to help prepare them for the new school year.

The Back to School PBC! drive-up event, sponsored by the Board of County Commissioners, the Office of Community Revitalization (OCR), Youth Services, the Spirit of Giving Network, the Children’s Services Council and other community partners, was held at six locations Aug. 29. At the Belle Glade campus, more than 80 volunteers, including city and county leaders, helped distribute the items.

“It was exciting and rewarding that Palm Beach State College could partner for the first time with the Office of Community Revitalization and various community agencies in Palm Beach County to host the event and provide resources and support for families in the Glades during this unprecedented times,’’ said Dr. LaTanya McNeal, executive dean of the Belle Glade campus. “The Back to School event demonstrated the power of teamwork and the positive impact that it can have on the community.”

About 9,500 students registered, including 1,389 for the Belle Glade campus.

“Palm Beach State College was a critical partner in this phenomenal event, and the venue was the perfect site to serve families in need in the western communities,” said Ruth Moguillansky, coordinator of the event and the principal planner for the Office of Community Revitalization. “It is truly amazing to see all the love and support all College staff, volunteers and local organizations brought to the event to serve so many kids and families during a challenging time for us all. This event was not just about giving backpacks and food boxes, but also about bringing some type of normalcy into children’s lives.”

Houston Tate, OCR director, said the Belle Glade campus was a good venue for the event, and he applauded McNeal and all of the volunteers for their work. “Dr. McNeal was instrumental in making the event a huge success, and we look forward to future endeavours.”