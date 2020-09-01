Palm Beach County’s Phase 2 Reopening Plan begins after Labor Day Weekend

Palm Beach County plans to join Florida’s Phase 2 reopening on September 8, following the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the proposed Phase 2 approach is broken down into multiple steps.

The Palm Beach Post lists them below as:

“ Step 1: Reopen indoor entertainment venues, most at 50% capacity, such as bowling alleys, trampoline centers, escape rooms, movie theaters, playhouses, skating centers and others. Full outdoors capacity for restaurants. Tentative date: Sept. 8

The county has remained in Phase 1 since May 11 due to the growing case numbers for COVID-19 but are now moving further into reopening as these metrics are changing.

These dates are tentative as they have the ability to be changed still due to any changes in COVID-19 case numbers or concerning statistics.

The full Phase 2 reopening plan can be read here: https://www.scribd.com/document/474317098/Phase-2-reopening-plan-for-Palm-Beach-County#from_embed