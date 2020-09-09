Palm Beach County September 9 COVID-19 Update

According to The Palm Beach Post, hospitalization rates and death rates are the lowest they have been since June. In Florida, there are 652,148 total cases with 12,115 resident deaths. From Palm Beach County there are 43,422 cases with 1,178 deaths. Recent hospitalizations in Florida is at 40,517 people with 3,406 from Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County has begun moving into their phased approach for entering Phase 2 of reopening. The Palm Beach Post continues to say the positivity rate for COVID-19 remained below 5% showing a smaller rise in case numbers.

Although, all metrics seem to be pointing toward the slowing of COVID-19, but fewer people are being tested and many fear a spike in cases after Labor Day Weekend. County officials warned the pandemic is not over yet and still enforce mask mandates and social distancing orders.

On Tuesday there were 36,911 tests administered across Florida. But, the first two weeks of August reported 68,686 daily tests given. This could factor into the lower COVID-19 case rate.