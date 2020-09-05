Palm Beach County September 5 COVID-19 Update

Florida has 643,867 total cases of COVID-19 with 11,811 deaths as of September 5. There are 42,905 cases in Palm Beach County with 1,162 deaths.

But Palm Beach County Commissioners have decided to move into Phase 2 of reopening beginning September 8. They are offering a step by step approach to reopening instead of opening everything at once. Palm Beach County schools will reopen on September 21. Cases will likely rise due to this continued reopening.

“According to a report by the Washington Post, herd immunity is a strategy being pushed by Dr. Scott Atlas- a neuroradiologist with no background in infectious diseases or epidemiology who recently joined the White House as a pandemic adviser,” reports Yahoo news.

Sweden took a hands-off approach to COVID-19, expecting herd immunity to take care of the virus. Yet, according to Sweden’s Health Agency, only six percent of Swedes developed antibodies to COVID-19. The antibody levels may be higher than measured, but overall the idea of herd immunity is still one that is being monitored.