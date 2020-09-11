Palm Beach County September 11 COVID-19 Update

In Florida, there are 658,381 total cases of COVID-19 with 43,724 cases coming from Palm Beach County. The death toll is now at 12,502 in Florida with 1,193 in Palm Beach County.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis, who held a press conference Wednesday in Miramar to rally support for his embattled Supreme Court nominee, Renata Francis, has said deaths don’t reflect the current state of the pandemic,” The Palm Beach Post reports. “There is often a lag in reporting the deaths and those who died likely contracted the virus weeks ago, he has said. Still, Wednesday’s number was twice the average reported daily over the past two weeks.”

In Palm Beach County, many restaurants are facing fines for not following COVID-19 orders. Code enforcement officers visit restaurants throughout the county to monitor their adherence to mask mandates, social distance policies and various rules.

These restaurants were found in violation of the following: opening past 11:00 pm, not enforcing social distancing or masks, and serving alcohol without food. They are facing thousands of dollars in fines due to this.

Palm Beach County’s Department of Health Director Dr. Alina Alonso noted these orders are in place to deter the spread of COVID-19.