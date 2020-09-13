Palm Beach County Operations Coronavirus Update

Latest Operational Updates for Palm Beach County

(As of Friday September 11th 2020)

Bars Closed In Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade County

Palm Beach County bars remain closed pursuant to Palm Beach Emergency Order 2020-024 and prior orders. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Emergency Order 2020-010 removes a state-wide bar closure order.

Palm Beach County, however, was approved to move to Phase 2 in an incremental, step-by-step approach and bars in Palm Beach County are not permitted to open in our current Step 1 of Phase 2 and they must remain closed until an additional County order is issued.

The County Administrator and the Board of County Commissioners are closely monitoring indicators of COVID-19 prevalence and spread in Palm Beach County and will proceed with additional business openings in accordance with the recently approved Incremental Phase 2 Re-opening Plan for Palm Beach County.

Executive Order 20-214 – Palm Beach County is approved to move into Incremental Phase 2 by Governor Ron DeSantis.

This order by Governor Ron DeSantis allows Palm Beach County to enter into an Incremental Phase 2 plan of the Governor’s “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step” plan for Florida’s recovery.

The link to Palm Beach County’s Incremental Phase 2 plan is here: PBC Phase 2 Plan

Emergency Order 2020-024 – Palm Beach County COVID-19 Phase 2, Step 1 Re-Openings

This order, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 8, 2020, is authorizing additional business re-openings in accordance with the direction of Governor DeSantis and Step 1 of the Incremental Phase 2 Re-Opening Plan.

Click here to view Palm Beach County Emergency Orders

Palm Beach County Mayor David M Kerner has extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency until September 18.

PALM BEACH COUNTY TESTING

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Testing:

The C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics are providing safe, in-person medical appointments and pharmacy services at eight clinic sites throughout Palm Beach County.

Patients can call 561.642.1000 to schedule an appointment for either a telemedicine or inpatient visit.

Rapid Antigen Testing Site

Rapid antigen testing is now available at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The site will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 8AM – 4PM. for anyone 65 years of age or older, 5 to 18 years of age or anyone over 5 years old showing symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments are required. Registration can be done online at TourHealth.com or by calling 866.41.-6341. Online scheduling is preferred.

Florida Atlantic Testing Site in Boca Raton

The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus at 901 NW 35th St, Boca Raton, 33431. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without symptoms.

South County Civic Center Site in West Delray Beach

The drive through testing site is located at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without symptoms.

Wellington Community Center Testing

The Village of Wellington has partnered with Premier Family Health to provide FREE walk-up COVID-19 testing for all western community residents age 12 and over. Health officials from Premier Family Health will conduct tests at the Wellington Community Center located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, 33414. Testing is available daily by appointment, and is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. To make an appointment, call 561.753.2484.

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday.

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES PROGRAMS

FOOD ASSISTANCE

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), is providing direct assistance for food to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Palm Beach County will issue pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140% Area Median Income (AMI) may apply. The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts is listed. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.

Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to qualify to receive the prepaid card. Supporting documentation must be provided to prove income eligibility, such as last a pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card. Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru COVID Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation. Eligible residents may apply for food assistance at PBCGov.com/OSCARSS. A list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here. For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Centre at 561.355.4792.

RENT AND UTILITIES

The CARES Act Rental and Utility Assistance application is TEMPORARILY closed to allow sufficient time to process applications already submitted. The county will reopen the Rental and Utility Assistance Portal in October if funds are still available. Individuals can still apply for food assistance through the COVID-19 Assistance portal. Individuals who have already submitted applications can check their status at PBCGov.com/clientservicessearch.

Dollars the two programs have distributed as of 5PM on Friday:

Summary Count Total Applications Received 4,989 Applications In Review 0 Applications Denied-Inaccurate, Ineligible 2,004 Applications Approved 1 CARES Grant Issued by Checks 2984 CARES Funds Distributed $50,756,111.91

EVICTION ASSISTANCE

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department has contracted with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Inc. and Florida Rural Legal Services, Inc. to provide county residents with free legal representation and assistance in handling landlord/tenant matters and past due payments through the Rapid Response Eviction Assistance Project (RREAP). The program is part of the CARES Act COVID-19. Individuals facing eviction may call the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County’s Rapid Response Eviction Project at 561.655.8944 x328 or Florida Rural Legal Services at 888.582.3410.

Palm Beach County Library System Added Sunday Hours at Select Branches Beginning Sept. 13th

The following branches will be open on Sundays from Noon to 5PM:

Acreage Branch

Gardens Branch

Hagen Ranch Road Branch

Jupiter Branch

Lantana Road Branch

Main Library

Wellington Branch

West Boca Branch

West Boynton Branch

Visitors are required to wear facial coverings during their visit . A limited number of computers will be available with social distancing measures in place. Computer users are limited to one-hour sessions per day. Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Members are asked to return items through the book drop or automated returns and to place items removed from shelves on book carts for quarantine.

Virtual activities are available through Zoom. To see what activities are available, visit PBCLibrary.org/.

DON’T FORGET – YOU CAN COMPLETE YOUR CENSUS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER AT THE LIBRARY – ASK FOR ASSISTANCE!

YOUTH SERVICES AND EARLY LEARNING COALITION PROVIDE CHILD CARE SCHOLARSHIPS TO WORKING FAMILIES AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will provide funding through its Youth Services Department to the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County to provide child care scholarships for qualifying families with school age children grades K-5 who may be participating in the School District of Palm Beach County’s distant learning curriculum. Monies are made available through the county’s CARES Act funding to meet the need of access to childcare services for those families affected by financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit ELCPalmBeach.org/.

PBC YOUTH SERVICES PROVIDES FREE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES TO GLADES RESIDENTS

Mental health services provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Youth and Family Counseling (YFC) program are available at no charge for Palm Beach County residents in the Glades area with youth ages 0-22. YFC’s community-focused services include assessments, family and individual therapy, parent education, school-based behavioral health services, and the “Real Talk” teen support group.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30AM – 6PM. Telemental health services are offered in English, Spanish, French and Creole via Zoom Video. To schedule an appointment, please email YSD-YFC-WestAppt or call the YFC West County Office (Belle Glade) at 561.922.1233. For a full list of telemental health services provide by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Residential Treatment and Family Counseling (RTFC) Division, please visit our website.

PALM BEACH COUNTY FEEDING SITES ==> INTERACTIVE MAP

UP-TO-DATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH COVID-19 DASHBOARD

To find the latest information about your specific zip code and other COVID-19 data, check out the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard. Also find more health/COVID-19 information in multiple languages here.

