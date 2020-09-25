Palm Beach County Continues to Open

More Businesses in Phase Two Plan

On Thursday, September 24th at a meeting of the Palm Beach County Commissioners, County Administrator Verdenia Baker updated the Board on a revised Phase Two Plan on recommended businesses to re-open.

The revised plan was drafted based on direction provided at the September 15th meeting of the Board and with input provided by the Executive Policy Group earlier this week.

At its meeting on Thursday September 24th, the Board directed staff to modify the timeline to re-open venues earlier than previously contemplated.

The new timeline for opening venues will be permitted as follows:

Effective September 25th: All restrictions related to operating hours of establishments will be lifted.

Effective September 28th: Auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses and playhouses will be able to be open at 50% capacity, other guidelines will be issued accordingly. Adult entertainment/Strip clubs will be able to resume entertainment activities with certain restrictions.



Effective October 5th: Bars, hookah, cigars and other smoking bars will be able to re-open at 50% capacity with other guidelines to be issued accordingly.

The County will seek authorization from Governor Ron DeSantis and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to reopen nightclubs.

Local Emergency Orders implementing these changes are currently being drafted and will be released when approved by the Executive Policy Group.