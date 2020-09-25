Published On: Thu, Sep 24th, 2020

Palm Beach County Continues to Open

More Businesses in Phase Two Plan

On Thursday, September 24th at a meeting of the Palm Beach County Commissioners, County Administrator Verdenia Baker updated the Board on a revised Phase Two Plan on recommended businesses to re-open.

The revised plan was drafted based on direction provided at the September 15th meeting of the Board and with input provided by the Executive Policy Group earlier this week.

At its meeting on Thursday September 24th, the Board directed staff to modify the timeline to re-open venues earlier than previously contemplated.

The new timeline for opening venues will be permitted as follows:

  • Effective September 25th: All restrictions related to operating hours of establishments will be lifted.
  • Effective September 28th:
    •  Auditoriums, bingo parlors, comedy clubs, concert houses and playhouses will be able to be open at 50% capacity, other guidelines will be issued accordingly.   
    • Adult entertainment/Strip clubs will be able to resume entertainment activities with certain restrictions.
  • Effective October 5th: Bars, hookah, cigars and other smoking bars will be able to re-open at 50% capacity with other guidelines to be issued accordingly.

The County will seek authorization from Governor Ron DeSantis and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to reopen nightclubs.

Local Emergency Orders implementing these changes are currently being drafted and will be released when approved by the Executive Policy Group.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

