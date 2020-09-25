Palm Beach County Continues Reopening; bars to reopen on Oct. 5

Palm Beach County moves timeline forward on reopening the county’s bars and various entertainment venues.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach County commissioners approved the opening of the following establishments and rule changes:

“Palm Beach County’s strip clubs will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

The county will remove curfew restrictions for restaurants, allowing for them to operate past midnight, effective Friday.

On Monday, auditoriums, bingo parlors, playhouses and comedy clubs will be allowed to reopen.

Beginning Oct. 5, entertainment venues will be allowed to increase capacity.”

Executive orders are being written to reflect these decisions. Social distancing and adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced.