Overcrowding in Boca Raton High School hallway prompts School Board’s attention

On Monday a picture posted on a social media platform showed no social distancing with students packed together in a crowded hallway. This was the first day schools reopened in Boca Raton.

Overcrowded Boca Raton High School hallway.

Photo courtesy of the Sun-Sentinel

This brought forth the concerns from the community pertaining to an increase of COVID-19 cases, specifically stemming from recently reopened schools.

Palm Beach County School Board member Karen Brill explains students were pressed together in the hallway to avoid heavy rain under the awning. Brill continues to explain the district did not expect this many student to return to in-person learning. One-third of students returned in the district, while 55% students returned to Boca Raton High School.

“It was definitely a misstep. The good thing is they were all wearing masks,” Brill said according to the Sun-Sentinel. “We’re delighted so many students decided to come to our brick-and-mortar school.”

In response to this event, the school has released a staggered class change and dismissal schedule to avoid this occurring again.