Missing Boca Raton Man Found Dead in Delray Identified as Douglas Friend

A landscaping crew working off State Road 7 in West Delray uncovered human bones. They remained unidentified until Monday when The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office revealed them to be that of a 54-year-old man from Boca Raton, Douglas Friend.

Douglas Friend. Photo Sourced from The Sun Sentinel

According to the Boca Raton Police Department, Friend had been last seen at his house on August 1. On August 11, his abandoned vehicle was found on Yamato Road in West Boca. Yet, two weeks after that, his family officially reported him a missing person.

‘On Sept. 1, Friend’s family offered up a reward of up to $25,000 for any information “leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for his disappearance,” according to Facebook posts,’ The Sun Sentinel reports.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s violent crimes division is now leading the investigation.

Friend’s family and family describe him to be a private person, an avid fisher, and a hard worker. The mystery surrounding Friend’s disappearance and death have yet to be cleared up and the investigation is still ongoing.