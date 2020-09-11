Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



19 years ago today, an unimaginable attack took place on American soil, changing our lives forever. Let us all pause in our day to honor the first responders as well as the countless men, women and children who lost their lives on September 11th. We will never forget!



Yesterday morning, the Chamber held its virtual monthly membership breakfast and celebrated the record-breaking year of the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation. More than $120,000 in grants was announced, supporting 21 public schools and two additional educational programs in Boca Raton. A big thank you to Bluegreen Vacations for their continued support of the Foundation, as well as their sponsorship of yesterday’s program.



Since 1991, Golden Bell has donated more than $1.7 million to the public schools of Boca Raton in grades K-12, providing critical supplemental funding not available through the normal budgetary process from the Palm Beach County School District. I would like to thank and recognize Chuck Stout, Golden Bell’s Chairman of the Board, for elevating the foundation to new levels of success. In addition, special thanks go to Frank Barbieri, Chairman of the Palm Beach County School Board, for his informative presentation and passionate leadership in pursuit of excellence in public education for Boca Raton and Palm Beach County.



During the breakfast, Golden Bell raised $3,500. In a year when fundraising opportunities are limited, these donations will prove very valuable in helping our schools during next years grant process. Thanks to the generous matching donation of the Chamber’s immediate past Chair, Susan Saturday, and her husband Jim, to get the giving started. Thank you to everyone who joined us and donated to the foundation.



Applications are still open for the 2020-21 Golden Bell Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) VIRTUAL program! This program teaches middle and high school students how to create and start their very own business. Each Wednesday evening, for 20 weeks beginning in October, students will virtually meet and hear from entrepreneurs, business professionals, and mentors that will help them succeed on their entrepreneurial journey. No experience necessary, just determination and creativity. The application deadline for this competitive program is September 25th. Visit www.yeausa.org to apply or email Sherese James-Grow.



I hope you will join us virtually on Wednesday, September 23rd from 11:00am – 12:00pm for our Boynton Beach First Responders Luncheon. During this one-hour program, we will bring back a Boynton Beach tradition of honoring and recognizing the Police Officer, Firefighter and EMT of the Year as chosen by their departments. Meet these brave professionals and hear a recounting of the courageous acts that led them to be chosen for this distinctive honor. Thank you to Baptist Health (Bethesda East & West) for their title sponsorship, as well as ADT, Get Dry, FPL, and All Dry, USA for their sponsorship support. Click here to register.



We will continue to provide the latest in valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences for you and your employees. The majority of these presentations are recorded and are available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button now to become the first to know when new content is posted on our channel.



Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



09/15 – 8:30 a.m. Business Workshop Topic: How To Give A Winning Presentation On Zoom Speaker: Omar Periu, Business Coach, Mentor and Speaker, Omar Periu International Click here to register



09/16 – 8:30 a.m. South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.) Topic: Network with your fellow healthcare professionals and find out how they have adapted their business Click here to register



09/17 – 8:00 a.m. Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus Networking Topic: Perk up your leads virtually over a Cup of Coffee! Grab your cup of coffee, meet new people, and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



09/17 – 12:00 p.m. Successful Women in Business Topic: What’s Your Personal Brand? Speaker: Jennifer Jager, Creative Director, Plum Productions Click here to register



09/22 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk for Women Topic: Overcoming Adversity in Business Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder & President, Proffitt Management Solutions Click here to register



09/22 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After Five Hours Network Topic: Connect with Your Fellow Chamber Members, Network, Have a Drink and Have a Fun Time Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected!



As we conclude our first week in step one of Phase 2, we continue to see positive signs of Moving Business Forward. The States daily average of new virus cases is on the decline, and in Palm Beach County, the weekly percent of positive cases has decreased to 3.99%, one of the best within the State. Along with these encouraging numbers, there is also a positive increase in building permits and sales tax revenue within the State. With all of this positive news, we will continue to be vigilant and lead the way by following all recommended safety measures.



Let’s all continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed space, Crowded places, and Close- contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance. It’s working!



Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward