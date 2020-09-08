Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



The Palm Beach County School District announced that it will open its campuses on Monday, September 21st. To help the district prepare for the number of students that will be returning to campus, the district has asked that parents complete their children’s learning preference survey by tomorrow, September 9th.



The City of Boynton Beach Economic Development & Strategy Department still has grant funds available through their Community Development Building Grants Act Small Business Grant Program. Small businesses (25 or fewer employees), located within the City of Boynton Beach, (excluding those within the CRA district) are eligible to apply for a grant up to $10,000. Applications are be processed on a first-qualified, first-served basis. Click here to learn more and to apply.



Additionally, the City of Boca Raton Small Business Recovery Relief Grant program also still has funds available for businesses within the city limits of Boca Raton. The grant program, designated from reserves in the City’s Economic Development fund, is intended to provide eligible businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time grants of up to $5,000. Grants will be awarded to businesses on a first come-first eligible basis. The grants awarded from the program may only be used for business expenses such as payroll, rent, utility payments and personal protective equipment (PPE). Click here to learn more and to apply.



The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election is no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 24, 2020. In the event you miss that deadline, a printed ballot can be received from the Supervisors of Elections office. Voting in person is also a safe and reliable option as well, whether it be during early voting or on election day. Click here for FAQ from the Supervisor of Election Office regarding voting in Florida, as well as Palm Beach County.



In an effort to help restart the economy and provide relief to businesses, Governor Ron DeSantis, through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, has delayed the renewal deadline for licenses and permits related to the manufacturing, sale, or distribution of alcoholic beverages through December 31, 2020. Click here to read the Governor’s full Executive Order 20-210.



Additionally, Governor DeSantis has extended the moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and evictions through October 1, 2020. This Executive Order halts the final orders for foreclosures and evictions for person(s) impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. However, it does not apply when a lease expires or the nonpayment was due to a different situation other than COVID-19. This order only applies to residential properties. Click here to read the Governor’s full Executive Order 20-211.



Please join us on Thursday, September 10th for our virtual signature Golden Bell Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations. During this breakfast, hear from the Chairman of the Palm Beach County School Board as well as students who have benefited from the support of the Golden Bell Education Foundation. The Golden Bell Education Foundation – will award a record amount of grants to 21 Boca Raton public schools, as well as recognize the many sponsors who support the Golden Bell Education Foundation throughout the year. During the event, you will have the opportunity to support Golden Bell through the text to give program by texting Goldenbell to the number 243725. Click here to register.



We are continuing to provide you with the latest in valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences for you and your employees. The majority of these presentations are recorded and are available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit that subscribe

button now to become among the first to know when new content is posted on our channel. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



09/09 – 12:00 p.m. Boynton Beach: Lunch and Learn Topic: Inside the New Way of TravelingSpeaker: Dan Meister, CMP, Top Group Travel Click here to register



09/10 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Golden Bell Membership Breakfast – Sponsored By: Bluegreen Vacations Topic: The September Breakfast is the Boca Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation’s signature breakfast. At this breakfast the Chamber awards funds to deserving and innovative public school programs and recognizes all of the sponsors who support the Golden Bell Education Foundation.Speaker: Frank Barbieri, Esq, Chairman of the Palm Beach School Board Click here to register



09/10 – 11:30 a.m. Government Affairs Committee Meeting Topic: Crafting the 2021 South Palm Beach County Business Agenda Click here to register



09/15 – 8:30 a.m. Business Workshop Topic: How To Give A Winning Presentation On ZoomSpeaker: Omar Periu, Business Coach, Mentor and Speaker, Omar Periu International Click here to register



09/16 – 8:30 a.m. South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)Topic: Network with your fellow healthcare professionals and find out how they have adapted their business Click here to register



09/17 – 8:00 a.m. Boynton Beach: Coffee Plus Networking Topic: Perk up your leads virtually over a Cup of Coffee! Grab your cup of coffee, meet new people, and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected!



Today marks the official start of Palm Beach County entering into our incremental Phase 2 of the county’s re-opening plan. This step forward is a milestone to so many of our local businesses who have been closed or severely impacted by restrictions for the past five to six months. It is extremely important that we as the business community lead by example by operating and encouraging everyone to follow appropriate safety protocols. With just a few months before seasonal residents return, the last thing businesses want is a roll back in restrictions.



Let’s all continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance. It’s working!



Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward #movingboyntonforward #movingdelrayforward