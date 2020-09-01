Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Governor Ron DeSantis approved the reopening of tanning, tattooing, and body piercing establishments in Palm Beach County providing they follow appropriate safety guidelines outlined by the Florida Department of Health. The Palm Beach County Administrator issued Executive Order2020-22 which allowed for those businesses to reopen as of yesterday at 12:01a.m. Palm Beach County Commissioners will vote today to send their proposed Phase 2 reopening plan to Governor DeSantis asking for it to take effect on September 8th.



Some key highlights from the County’s Phase 2 plan include the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, escape rooms, playhouses, skating and trampoline centers, and other entertainment venues with reduced capacity. Restaurants would continue offering 50% indoor seating capacity and full seating capacity outdoors. Retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, museums and libraries, and certain personal services establishments would be allowed to operate at full capacity. Additionally, in this plan, the Palm Beach County School District will ask for a delay in reopening of campuses for three to four weeks after the county enters Phase 2. To read the full plan, click here.



On Monday, the Chamber was honored to have Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, speak during an exclusive Trustee member virtual event. As a long time business owner, CFO Patronis is a strong advocate for our state’s business community. During his presentation, CFO Patronis explained that 81% of the States revenue is generated by sales tax. Based on current projections from the effects of Covid-19, the state will realize a several million dollar short fall for the next several years – even after the proactive 1 billion-dollar budget cuts made by Governor DeSantis. It’s possible that the State legislators will return to session in November to reallocate funds to offset future losses. He encouraged all Floridians to join Florida’s Treasure Hunt – to find unclaimed funds from personal or business accounts. In response to the devastation of Hurricane Laura, CFO Patronis shared the news of the deployment of Florida emergency services personnel to the State of Louisiana to help provide lifesaving services and assist during the long road to recovery.



NCCI, headquartered in Boca Raton, recently supported Spirit of Giving at the annual Back to School PBC. This event serves thousands of children in Palm Beach County as they prepare to head “back-to-school.” NCCI employees helped with everything from setting up tables, taking inventory, unpacking and organizing supplies, and packing backpacks . The event was fueled by volunteers which is another example of our local business community leading the way in community engagement and social responsibility – making sure our local underserved students have the tools they need to succeed as they started school yesterday.



Please join us on Thursday, September 10th for our virtual signature Golden Bell Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations. During this breakfast, the Chamber’s non-profit – The Golden Bell Education Foundation – will award a record amount of grants to 21 Boca Raton public schools, as well as recognize the many sponsors who support the Golden Bell Education Foundation throughout the year. During the event, you will have the opportunity to support Golden Bell through the text to give program by texting Goldenbell to the number 243725. Click here to register.



We are continuing to provide you with the latest in valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences for you and your employees. The majority of these presentations are recorded and are available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button now to become among the first to know when new content is posted on our channel. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



09/01 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual International Business Alliance Round TableTopic: Innovation 101: How Your Company Should Use Technology, Strategy and Data to Transform Themselves During Covid-19 Pandemic New NormalSpeaker: Luis Mago, Chief Innovation Officer of XB1XClick here to register



09/02 – 1:30 p.m. Virtual PresentationTopic: PPP Loan Forgiveness: Step By Step Application ProcessSpeaker: Jacqueline M. Grosso, CPA, Manager – Tax, Daszkal Bolton, LLPClick here to register



09/04 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual PRIME Professional GroupTopic: Enhancing Leadership, Employee Moral and Health During Covid-19Speakers: Rosie Inguanzo-Martin, President & CEO and Joe Martin, Vice President, Allegiance Home HealthClick here to register



09/09 – 12:00 p.m. Boynton Beach: Lunch and LearnTopic: Inside the New Way of TravelingSpeaker: Dan Meister, CMP, Top Group TravelClick here to register



09/10 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Golden Bell Membership BreakfastThe September Breakfast is the Boca Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation’s signature breakfast. At this breakfast the Chamber awards funds to deserving and innovative public school programs and recognizes all of the sponsors who support the Golden Bell Education Foundation.Click here to register



09/10 – 11:30 a.m. Government Affairs Committee MeetingTopic: Crafting the 2021 South Palm Beach County Legislative Business AgendaClick here to register



09/15 – 8:30 a.m. Business WorkshopTopic: How To Give A Winning Presentation On ZoomSpeaker: Omar Periu, Business Coach, Mentor and Speaker, Omar Periu InternationalClick here to register To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected!



As Palm Beach County begins its transition into Phase 2, I want to share with you that your Chamber has been preparing for a return to small and limited in-person meetings. Over the next few weeks, we will identify which small groups can begin to transition into in-person meetings. It has been our mission from day one to Move Business Forward and we continue to lead the way in a safe and responsible manner.



Let’s all continue to do our part to help slow the spread – by avoiding Closed spaces, Crowded places, and Close-contact settings. And remember – Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Watch your distance.



