JetBlue Announces New Nonstop Service from Palm Beach International (PBI) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Fall

Palm Beach International Airport has announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on JetBlue, will commence November 19, 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Los Angeles service to PBI,” said Laura Beebe, Director of Airports for the Palm Beach County Department of Airports. “Los Angeles has historically been a destination that is in high demand with our customers so we are thrilled with the new JetBlue service.”

New daily, nonstop LAX-PBI service on the Winter 2020-2021 schedule*:

Flight 2010- Departs LAX 8AM PST, Arrives PBI 3:52PM EST

Flight 2009- Departs PBI 5PM EST, Arrives LAX 8:33PM PST

*Schedule subject to change

“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns.” Said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies, and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner.”

Most new JetBlue routes will be operated using JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat. MINT on select flights. The new route is available for purchase September 10, 2020 with service to commence November 19, 2020.

To book service, visit jetblue.com

About Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

During these unprecedented times, PBI continues to work diligently to uphold fiscal responsibility, provide robust air service, and maintain the highest standards in airport experience our passengers and guests have come to expect.

To read more about PBI’s commitment to recovery, please review the PBI Comprehensive Guide: Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

To best serve passengers, guests, and employees, PBI became the first airport in Florida to achieve GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation, ensuring a safe, sterile, and clean facility. Palm Beach International Airport is proud to be named the 9th Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2020 World’s Best Awards and 8th Best Airport in the U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. Palm Beach International Airport was named Fifth Best Medium Airport in the 2019 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Survey and ranked Best in the U.S. for Shortest Overall TSA Wait Times by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

PBI has been recognized by Travel + Leisure, tripadvisor, Conde Nast Traveler, MissTravel, and Fox News for convenience, hospitality, and amenities.