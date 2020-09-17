Published On: Thu, Sep 17th, 2020

Infrared thermometers will be given to public agencies and assistance entities.

The Aquera American Foundation has received from Inteccon the donation of hundreds of Infrared Thermometers to be given to public agencies, such as schools, the police, as well as social assistance entities and churches.

The Aquera American Foundation aims to help improving people’s quality of life. The Foundation has recently settled in the U.S. to serve the American public and coordinate the actions of the Foundation for all the Americas. With about thirty years of technological development in many areas of Quantum Physics, identifying human’s psychological and physical issues through sounds recorded via people’s voices.

Aquera American Foundation, originally based in the Netherlands, decided to establish its American base in Boca Raton, Florida. Aquera recognizes Boca Raton to be an exceptional city for scientific development and to lead the Foundation’s exceptional development program to collaborate in the process that has already begun in Brazil.

Infrared digital thermometers FDA and Compliance Certified
Carlo Barbieri receiving the donation on behalf of Aquera America Foundation from Inteccon’s Wilson Rodriguez

About the Author

- My name is Carlo Barbieri, an entrepreneur, civic activist and a leader of many organizations associated with Brazil. A native of Brazil myself, I am currently the CEO of Oxford Group, a firm composed of many international consulting and trading companies. I am also a founding member of the Brazilian Business Group and founding member and Past President of the Brazil Club. In addition, I serve as a Board member of the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce. I have served as a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Brazil Partnership. Past President of the Rotary Club – Boca Raton West for the 2014-2015 term, I have also been Vice President and Professor of 2Grow – Human Development. An Ambassador of Barry University in Brazil, I am the former President of the Black Fire Bull Steak House. I have also presided over a number of organizations such as the Brazilian Association of Trading Companies (ABECE), Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce in São Paulo, Brazil-Australia Chamber of Commerce, Brazil-Dominican Republican Chamber of Commerce; director of the Trade Center of the State of São Paulo, Brazilian Association of Freight Forwarders and Brazilian Association of Banks. I was also a local Council member for the Consulate General of Brazil in Miami, for the 2013-2017 term.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It