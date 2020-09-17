Infrared thermometers will be given to public agencies and assistance entities.

The Aquera American Foundation has received from Inteccon the donation of hundreds of Infrared Thermometers to be given to public agencies, such as schools, the police, as well as social assistance entities and churches.

The Aquera American Foundation aims to help improving people’s quality of life. The Foundation has recently settled in the U.S. to serve the American public and coordinate the actions of the Foundation for all the Americas. With about thirty years of technological development in many areas of Quantum Physics, identifying human’s psychological and physical issues through sounds recorded via people’s voices.

Aquera American Foundation, originally based in the Netherlands, decided to establish its American base in Boca Raton, Florida. Aquera recognizes Boca Raton to be an exceptional city for scientific development and to lead the Foundation’s exceptional development program to collaborate in the process that has already begun in Brazil.

Infrared digital thermometers FDA and Compliance Certified