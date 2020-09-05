In-person school to resume September 21 in Palm Beach County

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Friday that school will go back to in-person learning on September 21.

“The school district said students in pre-K through grade 12 self-contained ESE programs and ESE special schools, who choose in-person instruction, can return to school campuses on Sept. 16,” according to WPTV. “The district said those families will receive a phone call from their school with follow-up details.”

Parents have the option of continuing remote learning or allowing their children to return to school campuses. But they must let the school district know as of September 9. The decision can be made here https://www.palmbeachschools.org/students_parents/transportation/MakeYourChoice

For children who continue distance learning, they are able to return to in-person learning whenever they want. The transition takes one week to process. But those who return to school can go back to distance learning overnight.

Adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be enforced with in-person instruction.