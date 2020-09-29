Important PBC Voter Information

1. IN-STATE VOTE BY MAIL BALLOTS HAVE BEEN MAILED.

If you requested a Vote by Mail, you can track your ballot on the Supervisor of Elections website.

NOTE: Ballots are mailed to the address requested — unless otherwise specified, that is usually the home address.

If you will not be at the requested address because of COVID19 or for any reason, your Vote by Mail ballot will NOT be forwarded by the Post Office. However, ballots may be resent by family members or others you may have picking up your mail.



OTHERWISE, you can request to have your Vote by Mail ballot sent to a temporary address — note that you must download and sign this request. Go to the PBC Supervisor of Elections website for the form. DO THIS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Vote by Mail ballots may be returned from anywhere you may be.

2. BE SURE TO SIGN & DATE THE RETURN ENVELOPE.

If there are multiple persons returning Vote by Mail ballots, be sure each ballot is in the correct return envelope. DO NOT PUT MULTIPLE BALLOTS IN ONE ENVELOPE – this will invalidate the ballots and your votes will not count.

Note: While filling out your email information on the return envelope is optional, it is helpful if the Supervisor of elections needs to contact you for signature or other issues.

3. BE SURE TO VOTE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT.

There are many candidates running for offices in addition to President of the United States. In addition there are six proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution which require your attention. Please take the time to review the candidates for all offices on your ballot and take the time to understand the issues being addressed by the proposed amendments.

4. THREE WAYS TO RETURN YOUR BALLOT: by Return Mail, at Supervisor of Elections offices, or at an Early Voting sites.

a. Mail Your Ballot: Return your ballot as soon as possible. Return postage has been prepaid by the county. Allow plenty of time for the ballot to be received by the Supervisor of Elections. You can track your ballot HERE or go the Supervisor of Selections website. It is advised that ballots not be returned by mail after October 27.

b. Deliver to Supervisor of Elections Offices: Ballots may returned starting immediately to any of the four Palm Beach County Elections Offices. The Supervisor of Elections main Office, located in West Palm Beach at 240 S Military Trail, has a 24-hour locked dropbox. Returns to the other offices must be done during business hours. Visit the PBC Supervisor of Elections website home page & scroll to the bottom for locations.

c. Drop off at Early Voting Sites: Ballots may be delivered to locked drop boxes at any of the 18 Early Voting sites in Palm Beach County between 7AM and 7PM. Visit the Supervisor of Elections website for locations.

d. Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be returned at precinct polls on Election Day. However, you could vote in person instead OR hand deliver Vote by Mail ballots to any of the the four PBC Supervisor of Elections offices.

5. VOTE BY MAIL BALLOTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY ELECTION DAY AT 7PM at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office, or 5PM at one of the three branch offices.

YOUR BALLOT WILL NOT COUNT IF RECEIVED LATE.

If you have not mailed your Vote by Mail October 27th, it is highly recommended you either hand deliver it to an Early Voting site or to a Supervisor of Elections officer or Vote Early instead.

You do not have to surrender your VBM ballot to vote early or to vote on Election Day at your assigned precinct, but it will help to expedite the process.

BE SURE TO MAIL YOUR VOTE BY MAIL BALLOT IN PLENTY OF TIME TO BE RECEIVED, or HAND DELIVER IT, or VOTE IN PERSON AT EARLY VOTE OR AT YOUR ASSIGNED PRECINCT ON ELECTION DAY.

**IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES**