HOW MANY INTERRUPTIONS DID TRUMP MAKE IN LAST NIGHT’S DEBATE THAT WAS ANYTHING BUT ‘PRESIDENTIAL.’ HOW MANY NAMES DID BIDEN CALL HIM BESIDES ‘A CLOWN?’

I would say that two new measures need to be added to scoring Presidential debates: 1) an Interruption Index; 2) Name Calling Count as last night both were through the roof.

Yes, to put it mildly, it was over-the-top NASTY!

President Trump scored the most interruptions ever recorded during a Presidential debate interrupting his opponent, former Vice President Biden and even the stressed moderator, Chris Wallace, at least 70 times.

On name calling, Biden was the hands down winner calling the President a “clown” as well as assorted disrespectful sobriquets intended to deride and embarrass his interrupting opponent.

So I’d call the event more on the order of a barroom brawl than an enlightening Presidential debate.

Next time, hopefully they’ll argue their different points of view on the major issues voters care about without bully interrupting and schoolyard name calling.

America last night instead of looking and sounding like the melting pot, alas came off more like two crackpots wanting to govern an Ununited States.