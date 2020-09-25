Published On: Thu, Sep 24th, 2020

Highridge Family Center to Resume Free Residential Treatment Program for Palm Beach County Youth

Beginning September 29th, Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Highridge Family Center will resume its free certified trauma-informed care residential treatment program for youth ages 11-16, who are experiencing problems at home, school, with friends, and in the community.

In addition to licensed clinicians providing therapeutic services, residents will attend small in-person classes from School District of Palm Beach County certified teachers. Youth will also participate in recreational, therapeutic, and creative activities throughout the day. Family, individual and group therapy are required components of the program and will be available in-person or virtually.

The regular schedule will have youth arrive on Monday mornings at 6:45AM and be released for the weekends on Fridays at 12:45PM.

The restart date was moved to Tuesday due to Monday, September 28th being a school holiday. 

Families are responsible for transportation to and from the program. Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the $75 registration and activity fees have been waived.

Highridge Family Center follows CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and face coverings (provided). Changes have been made to restroom and meal service procedures to decrease any transfer of germs. The program is free of charge for Palm Beach County residents.

The center is located at 4200 N. Australian Ave, West Palm Beach. For more information or to apply for services, please call 561.625.2540.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));