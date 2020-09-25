Highridge Family Center to Resume Free Residential Treatment Program for Palm Beach County Youth

Beginning September 29th, Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Highridge Family Center will resume its free certified trauma-informed care residential treatment program for youth ages 11-16, who are experiencing problems at home, school, with friends, and in the community.

In addition to licensed clinicians providing therapeutic services, residents will attend small in-person classes from School District of Palm Beach County certified teachers. Youth will also participate in recreational, therapeutic, and creative activities throughout the day. Family, individual and group therapy are required components of the program and will be available in-person or virtually.

The regular schedule will have youth arrive on Monday mornings at 6:45AM and be released for the weekends on Fridays at 12:45PM.

The restart date was moved to Tuesday due to Monday, September 28th being a school holiday.

Families are responsible for transportation to and from the program. Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the $75 registration and activity fees have been waived.

Highridge Family Center follows CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and face coverings (provided). Changes have been made to restroom and meal service procedures to decrease any transfer of germs. The program is free of charge for Palm Beach County residents.

The center is located at 4200 N. Australian Ave, West Palm Beach. For more information or to apply for services, please call 561.625.2540.