HADASSAH ANNOUNCES “TOWN HALL MEANS ALL” VIRTUAL REGION MEETING FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Sheila Glass, President – Hadassah Florida Atlantic invites all chapter leaders from Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties to a virtual “Town Hall Means All” Zoom meeting on Friday, September 11, 2020, 10:00am-12:30pm.

Our chapter leaders – are all needed and wanted on September 11 when the proposed 2021 Slate of Officers for the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region Executive Board will be announced. These are unusual times and representation by Hadassah leaders is crucial as they decide the future.

This special “Town All Means All” gathering of chapter leaders features a presentation on “Mysteries & Mishagas: The Jewish Detective Novel” by Margery Marcus, PhD, award-winning Educator. Dr. Marcus has taught English at every grade level from middle school through graduate school. Her motivation is to “bring literature to life for her audiences.

Chapter leaders – to register for this meeting please send email to: [email protected] by September 9. You will then receive an emailed confirmation with link to the online meeting.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives.

For more information please contact Hadassah Florida at 877-949-1818 or [email protected]