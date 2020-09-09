Glades and Clint Moore Road to Undergo Extensive Construction

Glades Road/I-95 and Clint Moore Road are set to undergo extensive construction, as a result Clint Moore road will experience a full-closure spanning for 15 months.

On August 24 at the City Council Workshop, the Florida Dept. of Transportation (FDOT) and project representatives presented plans for a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at Glades Road and the Clint Moore Road overpass bridge replacement.

The City of Boca Raton says that these construction projects are part of the more extensive I-95 Express Lanes project currently in progress in Boca Raton and Delray.

The Glades Road/I-95 Interchange project is estimated to begin early 2020 and is set to be completed by late 2022. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion, increase safety and improve mobility.

The Clint Moore Road overpass bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin late 2020/early 2021 and is estimated to be completed by early 2023.

Clint Moore Road Overpass Bridge replacement project

According to the City of Boca Raton Clint Moore Road will undergo a full closure during the 15 month construction period as opposed to a 26 month construction period while maintaining traffic on the bridge to expedite construction and minimize impact to drivers.

The project will result in widened lanes to improve clearance over the I-95 travel lanes, in addition a one-lane exclusive access for emergency responders, as well as 7 ft. bike lanes with multi-use paths.

For more information regarding the I-95 Express Lanes project, click here.