FAU Season Opener Postponed due to 18 positive COVID-19 tests

FAU’s season opener game against Georgia Southern, originally set to be covered on ESPN Saturday, has been postponed due to 18 members of the football program testing positive for COVID-19.

According to an article by The Sun Sentinel, the program’s statement said “Following results of Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, it was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday. The two schools are working to find a date to play later this season.”

The Sun Sentinel continues saying FAU coach Willie Taggart informed reporters “like 11” members tested positive, not specifying players or staff, leading to the cancellation of Tuesday’s practice. An FAU spokesperson later clarified that 10 members of the football program had been positive, nine athletes and one student-staff member.

Following the initial positive results, the program was tested again Wednesday and due to no new positives, they returned to practice after. After, FAU was tested once more on Thursday, bringing the total positive number for the week to 18.

The frequency of testing was done in accordance with Conference USA standards mandating testing three times per week for all football student-athletes and related personnel.

The rescheduled game date is still being worked out amongst both schools.