FAU Football Postpones Fourth Game this Season due to COVID-19

Florida Atlantic University’s fourth consecutive game of the 2020 football season has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results from the University of South Florida team members. The game against the Bulls was scheduled to take place this Saturday.

Not only would this have been the Owl’s first game of the season, it would have been their first home game as the initial home opener, against the Stony Brook Seawolves, was cancelled.

Yet after having won two of the last three conference USA titles, the Owl’s plan to keep steady on another successful season as they are still set to continue on with the rest of their scheduled games at their home stadium as well as away games.

USF’s head coach Jeff Scott spoke on how the team expected an uncertain season in terms of game turnouts due to the guidelines of COVID-19, “This is not a surprise,” Scott said to ESPN reporters.

Sources say that only a few members of the Bulls football team have tested positive, but the exact number is unknown to the public as USF was reluctant to release that information, per ESPN. Nevertheless, the administration of USF felt that it was the right thing to do in postponing the game in order to reduce a possible spread of the virus.

“With the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff as well as mitigating the spread of the virus as our primary concern,” USF Vice President of Athletics, Michael Kelly said. “Given the outbreak among team members of our most recent opponent and subsequent contact tracing within our team, postponement of this Saturday’s game at FAU is the right thing to do.”

FAU’s former offensive and defensive coordinators, Charlie Weis Jr. and Glenn Spencer Weis Jr. were expected to make a team comeback as it would have been their first time playing since their victory of the Boca Raton Bowl 2019 vs MSU 52-28.

With eight games remaining in the 2020 season [not including the postponed games] , FAU has yet to play one game. But as it is said, “the show must go on.” The Owls are set to play the Charlotte 49ers on Oct. 3, at the Howard Schnellenberger Stadium in Boca Raton at 4 p.m.