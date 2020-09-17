Published On: Thu, Sep 17th, 2020

Evaluation of Palm Beach County school’s superintendent

Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Fennoy has been the standing superintendent of Palm Beach County District Schools. Also during the pandemic, the Classroom Teachers Association in Palm Beach County have been expressing their concerns for how teachers will be treated during this new school set-up.

According to WPTV, the Classroom Teachers Association is now trying to get Superintendent Fennoy suspended because of his lack of concern or initiative towards the teachers’ issues. The CTA released a statement that discussed their dissatisfaction of how Superintendent Fennoy is handling the situation.

This Wednesday at 5 p.m. school board member Marcia Andrews will discuss and evaluate Fennoy’s contract. 

