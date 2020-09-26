Published On: Sat, Sep 26th, 2020

COVID-19 positive students reported in Palm Beach County

Within four days of Palm Beach County schools reopening their campuses, there have already been reported cases of COVID-19.

Each school has a dashboard counting the students with cases, and according to the Palm Beach Post, a student at Palm Beach Gardens High and another at Citrus Cove Elementary were confirmed to be sick by the county Health Department on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

These dashboards show that every day at least one new case is reported in the district.

I am a dual enrolled student at FAU and FAU High School. Currently, I am on track to receive a degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I am a newsroom writer for the Boca Tribune.

