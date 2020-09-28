Constance Scott eyes return to Boca Raton City Council Two others also in race for Seat C

By Dale King

Say the word “election” and most people will think you’re talking about the Nov. 3 presidential battle.

But Boca Raton has a city election in the works. And while it won’t be held until March of 2021 – and the official declaration period is months away in January of the new year – as of today, four people have made their intentions to run for city office early next spring known.

One of the four is particularly recognizable to anyone who’s been around the community for more than a half-dozen years. Constance Scott was city councilwoman in Seat C for six years, leaving in 2015 when she was term-limited from running again. Coincidentally, Jeremy Rodgers, who was elected that year to fill that vacancy, will have to yield the job in March 2021 for the same reason.

Now, Scott hopes to win the position back again.

Two others have also announced they intend to run for that seat: Yvette Drucker, who is active in community groups, but has never run for elective office, and Bernard Korn, an habitual office seeker who has challenged Mayor Scott Singer a couple of times and even claims to be a candidate for president.

“Today I filed my intent to run for Boca Raton City Council Seat C,” Scott said in a recent email.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, we need to work together for the future of our city, the safety of our residents, and the strength of our local economy,” she said. “COVID-19 is a crisis of public health and economic uncertainty that will continue to impact our city and community for the foreseeable future. We’ve come too far in Boca to take any steps backward – not for a pandemic, not for anything.”

Now employed as director of local relations at Florida Atlantic University, a position she secured shortly after giving up her council seat, Scott said she hoped to “ensure that our community and the university are working together to support our shared goals.”

She has also worked in business banking and the economic development field. While on the council, she served a time as deputy mayor and was chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency, a panel deeply involved in center city construction and reconstruction.”

“As chair of the CRA board, I worked to recruit new businesses and industries to our city to create a thriving economy,” Scott said. “As a business executive, I work with leaders across the county to foster the creation of new jobs, support small businesses, and promote sustainable business practices in our city.”

“Since serving on the council, I have been hard at work to continue to give back. I’m an active member of the Downtown Rotary, a 14-year member of the Boca Raton Police Athletic League and I serve on the Executive Committee of the Boca Raton Bowl.”

She added: “I know this community, our people, our neighborhoods, and our economy. I have the experience to lead during this difficult time and be of service to our residents.”

A Boca native and graduate of Boca Raton High School, she has a BA in economics from the University of Michigan. She met her husband, Tom, in that state where she served as economic development manager for the city of Flint. Tom Scott was a state legislator in Michigan, and they returned to Constance’s hometown after he retired.

In addition to Scott, Korn and Drucker, incumbent City Councilwoman Monica Mayotte has announced plans to run for re-election to Seat D. She has held that position for a single, three-year term, and is allowed by charter to hold it for one more term.

Council members Andy Thomson and Andrea Levine O’Rourke are not up for re-election next year.