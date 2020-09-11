Cinemark Theaters reopen in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach

After months of streaming movies from home, Cinemark theaters announced its reopening in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.

According to WPTV, Cinemark theaters will open with the new releases such as Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Tenet. Also, there will be $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors for the showing of their “Welcome Back” movies such as Black Panther.

Reopened on September 10, Cinemark theaters have new safety precautions in regards to COVID-19. This includes mandatory face coverings, one seat in between each party, contactless payment, and constant sanitization.