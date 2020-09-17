CHILDNET AWARDED A $30,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE YOUTH THROUGH A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN CHILDREN SERVICES COUNCIL PALM BEACH AND UNITED WAY OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

Chamber Member Update

The grant will provide children and families involved in the foster care system with financial assistance to pay for housing costs, food, utilities and other emergency needs

Fort Lauderdale (September 17, 2020)- ChildNet, a Community-Based Care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout Broward and Palm Beach County, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant by Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach along with a match of $15,000 from United Way of Palm Beach County. The emergency relief grant of $30,000 will provide much needed funding for youth and families served by ChildNet that are residing in Palm Beach County. ChildNet will be able to assist families with housing costs, food, utilities and other emergency needs due to the pandemic.

“We are grateful for our network of community partners such as Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach and United Way of Palm Beach County who assist in the funding of children and families under our supervision,” said Larry Rein, ChildNet CEO & President. “Through partnerships like these we are able to manage the local system of services and supports for our communities’ most vulnerable children.”

ChildNet is currently serving over 1,700 foster youth and families throughout Palm Beach County. The emergency fund will provide assistance to children and families involved in the foster care system.

“For more than 30 years, Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County has funded local programs that positively impact the lives of local children and families,” said Dr. Lisa Williams-Taylor, CEO of Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County. “We are pleased to partner with more than 35 agencies in Palm Beach County, including ChildNet, to provide direct services to our community that focus on healthy beginnings and quality child care.”

“United Way of Palm Beach County believes everyone should thrive and have access to basic necessities; we are honored to support ChildNet’s mission and the services they provide our community,” said Traver McLaughlin, VP of Community Relations of United Way of Palm Beach County. “Adapting to an ever-changing landscape, these resources are necessary to continue to work towards a brighter future for families and children in our community.”

To help further assist in this time of need for youth and families under ChildNet’s care, please visit: https://www.childnet.us/donate-now and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.