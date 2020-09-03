CARES Act Food Assistance Available Beginning September 4, 2020

Beginning September 4th, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), will provide direct assistance for food to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Palm Beach County will issue pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140% Area Median Income (AMI) may apply. The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts is listed. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.

• 1-2 Household members: $400

• 3-4 Household members: $800

• 5 or more Household members: $1,000

Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to qualify to receive the prepaid card. Supporting documentation must be provided to prove income eligibility, such as last a pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card.

Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru Covid Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation.

Eligible residents may apply for food assistance at pbcgov.com/OSCARSS. A list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here. For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Centre at 561.355.4792.