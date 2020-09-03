Published On: Thu, Sep 3rd, 2020

CARES Act Food Assistance Available Beginning September 4, 2020

Beginning September 4th, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), will provide direct assistance for food to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. 

Palm Beach County will issue pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140% Area Median Income (AMI) may apply. The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts is listed. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.

•          1-2 Household members:               $400

•          3-4 Household members:               $800

•          5 or more Household members:  $1,000

Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to qualify to receive the prepaid card. Supporting documentation must be provided to prove income eligibility, such as last a pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card.

Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru Covid Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation.

Eligible residents may apply for food assistance at pbcgov.com/OSCARSS. A list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here. For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Centre at 561.355.4792.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

